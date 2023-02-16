Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed how he fooled Israeli hackers who tried to hack into his telegram page to compromise the results of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

The hackers had been reportedly hired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime who wanted them to access the IEBC servers and ensure President Ruto doesn’t win the election.

The hackers were also tasked with the job of hacking into Itumbi and former Ruto’s Chief of Staff Davis Chirchir Telegram accounts.

However, the hackers penetrated the systems and Dennis Itumbi revealed how he fooled them.

He said he staged a conversation in his telegram account on how Kenya Kwanza Alliance will not hire party agents, saying the exercise was expensive.

The hackers then fell into Itumbi lies and they notified Azimio that the Ruto-led faction is not hiring agents to man polling stations.

Without knowing that they had fallen into Itumbi’s trap, Raila ordered his party not to hire agents in the Mt Kenya region.

When Itumbi was staging the conversation, Kenya Kwanza Alliance was busy recruiting agents across the country.

This is what Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

“I confirm that there was increased activity on my Telegram towards the end of the campaign period

However, I do not use Telegram for any communication.

However, after noticing the increased activity, we decided to intentionally mislead those who were trying to obtain information illegally

We staged a communication on agents, saying how unnecessary they were and how costly the exercise was…we even concluded we will pick agents. of course in reality we invested our entire time recruiting agents

We now know the hackers and their clients believed our staged conversation…

No wonder…….

And because Tinga had said they hired hackers, Nation had to bring down a story,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.