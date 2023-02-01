Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – President William Ruto made history yesterday after he chaired a paperless Cabinet, the first of its kind since the country’s independence.

Photos captured Cabinet Secretaries having a hard time catching up as they familiarized themselves with digital gadgets with no papers on tables that are usually loaded with files.

The Ruto-led government has been at the forefront of digitizing its operations, a pledge that he made during the campaigns and recently during the Cabinet retreat in Nanyuki.

This was the first time the government implements a paperless approach from the Cabinet to have it cascaded all the way to lower cadres.

Last month, Ruto revealed that during his Cabinet meetings going forward, business would be transacted digitally.

“We are going to run our Cabinet on the basis of the digital space,” he disclosed during the second day of the cabinet retreat at the Fairmount Mount Kenya Safari.

He noted that the paperless system would be replicated in all government departments with time.

“It will be expected that in every department that we leverage on technology to make government much more efficient,” he stated.

According to Ruto, sending a letter took longer than an email.

“The email arrives instantly. The letter tells us we have to get a messenger, a motorbike and a receptionist and all manner of bureaucracy,” he opined.

Ruto’s administration intends to use the digital space to ease communication between one government department to another.

According to Ruto, it was time Kenyans got value for resources they put at the disposal of their leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.