Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed in on the meeting that President William Ruto had with nine Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers on Tuesday.

The nine ODM legislators led by Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang’o, pledged to work with President Ruto for the sake of peace and prosperity in the country.

The lawmakers who met Ruto include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o-Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo), Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

“Leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country. They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya,” Ruto wrote in reaction to the meeting.

In reaction to Ruto’s tweet, Cherargei took a swipe at Azimio leader Raila Odinga saying as his MPs met the president for politics of development, he was busy with political rallies and defending Mama Ngina, Uhuru Kenyatta, and other tax evaders.

“ODM MPs today have met President William Ruto at the state house to discuss politics of empowerment and development while Tinga is busy with political rallies/Maandamos and defending Mama Ngina, Uhuru and tax evaders.

“Transformation of Kenya is unstoppable under Kenya kwanza administration,” Cherargei stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.