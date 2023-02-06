Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – The 2023 Grammy awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night February 5, and had some of the biggest musical artists in the world in attendance.

Beyonce has now won more Grammy Awards ‘32 ‘ than any other artist in history.

She broke the record when her album “Renaissance” won the Grammy for best dance/ electronic album.

It was her fourth Grammy of the night.

Trevor Noah hosted the event for the third straight year.

See more back stage photos below’