Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 6, 2023 – Beyonce wore wore three jaw-dropping outfits at the Grammy Awards event on Sunday night, Feb. 5.

As she posed with her Grammy Award trophies, the singer wore a peachy cream velvet gown with a deep V-cut that exposed a metallic gold bustier underneath.

The gown included plenty of unconventional details, like the off-the-shoulder neckline that rose into a structured cone that encapsulated the singer, a thigh-high leg slit that revealed matching velvet leggings and wedge heels underneath, plus opera-length gloves.

She finished the look with a flat disc-like hat in gold, which nearly resembled her golden gramophone statuettes.

The mother-of-three made a quick outfit swap for her fashionably late arrival to the ceremony, where she looked gorgeous in a corset Gucci gown featuring a champagne-colored bodice and a metallic silver skirt with a high leg slit and ruffled hem. She paired the look with black leather opera gloves, silver strappy heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Finally, she changed into an all-black look for her third outfit of the night. The strapless dress included a structured pointed bodice made of reflective black material, as well as a body-hugging black velvet floor-length skirt. She coordinated with velvet black opera gloves.