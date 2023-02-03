Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A 75-year-old granny from Kericho is counting losses after she was swindled of Ksh 330,000 by scammers.

According to the victim’s relative, the scammers raided her Equity bank account on Wednesday and swept it clean.

They have tried to reach out to the bank’s management for help but their efforts have not yielded fruits.

The bank staff has blamed the elderly woman since scammers called her and tricked her to give them her PIN.

The arrogant staff at Equity bank claim there is nothing they can do to get the money back despite the phone numbers of the suspects involved in the scam being visible in the bank statement.

A Twitter user was threatened with a lawsuit by the bank after he highlighted the victim’s plight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.