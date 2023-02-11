Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa and actress Nancy are calling each other out, with scandalous accusations thrown in the mix.

It began when Nancy said she can have sex with her man 4 times in a day.

Sandra reacted, asking her if that includes sex with other people’s husbands.

Nancy hit back, asking Sandra if she has a husband.

Sandra, who shares a child with music executive Ubi Franklin, was married to businessman Steve Thompson but their marriage barely lasted 5 months before it ended while Sandra was pregnant with Steve’s son.

Reacting to Nancy’s query about her having a husband, Sandra accused Nancy of sleeping with married men and demanding money from them for her sexual services.

Nancy then took to her Instagram Stories to tell Sandra that even with her American passport, she couldn’t keep a man.

Nancy also denied sleeping with Sandra’s estranged husband Steve. She said Steve has been her friend since 2012.

Nancy also called Sandra ‘Mother Abraham’, apparently making reference to Sandra having multiple children with different men.

Sandra hit back, telling Nancy that the actress ran away from her husband’s house because she couldn’t stop sleeping with married men.

She also called Nancy a lesbian and claimed her lesbian partner was the one who brought her into Nollywood.

Sandra also accused Nancy of having multiple abortions.

She then told her to go and collect the hookup money a married man has been owing her since 2021.