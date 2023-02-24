Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu has officially called it quits after being married to the singer for 15 years.

She shared a romantic throwback photo showing when they fell in love.

Back then, they were high school students.

Edday said that she has supported Samidoh through thick and thin.

She accused him of betrayal, adding that for the last three years, he has made her life a living hell.

See the throwback photo that she shared as she called it quits.

