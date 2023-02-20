Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege has spoken about the ongoing wrangles facing the Jubilee Party.

In an exclusive interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Sabina who was nominated to parliament by Jubilee Party said that the Jubilee party members have been seeking Uhuru countless times to offer them guidance, but he has remained aloof.

“As we waited for his leadership, we saw him aboard a truck in Kisumu after Prof George Magoha’s burial ceremony declaring that his party leader was ODM’s Raila Odinga,” said Chege.

She reminded Uhuru how many of his allies lost the 2022 elections for sticking with him.

“Personally I had been approached with an offer by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to be Nairobi gubernatorial seat running mate, but I turned it down for your sake,” she said.

“You did nothing to build us to become accomplished leaders compared to how we are seeing other party leaders do” she added.

Sabina said the Jubilee party is being short-changed left, right and center in Azimio due to Uhuru’s weak leadership.

The lawmaker further accused Raila of using people to achieve political gain and dumping them later.

“Odinga has a way of seeking handshakes after losing. But he uses people to achieve those handshakes but abandons them after he benefits. I have accepted we lost but I will not now go his route of using people to gain for himself alone,” she said.

“Raila abandoned Miguna Miguna to government persecution…to a point he was hounded out of the country. After the handshake, Mr. Odinga did not care to come to Mr. Miguna’s rescue,” she added

The Kenyan DAILY POST.