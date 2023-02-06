Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has hinted at who they will be going after over tax evasion after dealing with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family and that of the late Daniel Arap Moi.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ruto’s spin doctor Dennis Itumbi revealed that the next one on the chopping board is none other than Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

According to Itumbi, Raila owes KRA a whopping Sh344 million in taxes for allegedly dumping fuel in December 2022.

He told Raila to pay up his tax as soon as possible or else he will have Ruto to contend with. He noted that the matter would not be left to tax collectors.

“Former PM Raila Odinga before you put President William Ruto to the task, pay your Taxes. Pay up the Ksh344 million owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority. This matter will not be left to Tax collectors. It is a top priority for Kenyans.”

“By the way, there are no new taxes. They are the same Uhuru Kenyatta and yourself had during your time. The last Finance bill was 2022, when your handshake was still in power,” Itumbi told Raila in a post on Facebook.

His demand drew mixed reactions with Kenyans split on why demands were made via social media and not through the relevant government agencies.

Raila has sustained pressure on Ruto to resign and let him take over after allegedly stealing his victory in the last election.

He has gone ahead to defend Uhuru and his mother over accusations of tax evasion.

