Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Joe Sang may not be getting into office anytime soon after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) obtained orders to revoke his appointment as the Managing Director of the Kenya Pipeline Company, two weeks after he was reinstated.

While announcing the development, LSK President Eric Theuri noted that the orders allowed the Kenya Pipeline board to appoint an acting MD.

“The LSK obtains orders suspending the appointment of Joe Sang as acting MD Kenya Pipeline. The board has been granted the liberty to appoint an acting MD from amongst the senior management at the Corporation,” Theuri stated.

The lawyers’ umbrella body had moved to court challenging the decision of the KPC board to reinstate Sang as the MD.

KPC’s board announced his appointment as the Managing Director in an acting capacity on January 23, a month after he was acquitted from a case implicating him in a Ksh1.97 billion scandal in the company.

His tribulations as the MD of KPC date back to 2018, when he was compelled to step down from his role after the allegations implicating him and five other managers in the corruption scandal.

Sang left his position under dramatic circumstances at the height of the disquiet in the former Jubilee administration.

But since President William Ruto took power, Joe Sang was among the first people whose cases were dropped under unclear circumstances.

One month after his acquittal, KPC’s board of directors announced his appointment – terming his return as a major boost in its endeavours to soar back into profit-making.

It is said Ruto was also behind his reinstatement, which has now hit a snag.

