Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has hinted at more borrowing to rescue the battered Kenyan economy.

Speaking during the National Prayer Service at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto announced that Kenya can borrow from any international financial system across the world again thanks to the prayers.

He stated that the doors in the financial systems in the international community that had been closed for Kenya have now been opened.

“The doors in the financial systems in the international community were closed for our nation. I want to give you the good news that now the financial system in the world has opened the doors once more for Kenya.”

“We can now go to any international financial system and ask on behalf of Kenyans and the doors are opened for us. Locally our doors in the financial system had been limited but today the doors are open for the government of Kenya and we are getting more than we need from those financial systems,” Ruto stated.

This comes even as Ruto had been anti-borrowing, accusing his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta of putting the country in a financial mess due to his appetite for loans.

At the same time, The Head of State noted that his government would pay the external debts that had been borrowed by previous regimes.

“We had accumulated too much reckless debt and I want to say with a lot of humility that we will pay our debt and we will make this country debt free because we need to leave an inheritance for our children’s children,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST