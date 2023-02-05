Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has responded to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta after she broke her silence on tax evasion allegations.

Mama Ngina addressed the allegations about her family not fulfilling its tax obligations while in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, where she had gone to open a church she helped build on Saturday.

She said that many of the claims being made were just mere lies told by people who wanted to be seen to be working.

She also added that the issue was being handled wrongly since there were clear procedures for handling such issues instead of addressing them in public rallies.

She went ahead to say that everyone in the country must pay tax and that she was ready for her properties to be auctioned by the government in case she is found to have evaded paying tax.

Barasa, who is an ally of the president elected through the UDA party, responded to Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s outburst.

He questioned why she seemed worried if she had been paying her taxes since every Kenyan is entitled to pay tax.

“If you’ve been paying taxes, why worry? It is our duty as Kenyans to pay taxes and build the nation.

“No one is excluded in this; all Kenyans pay taxes.Watu Walipe Ushuru!!,” Barasa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST