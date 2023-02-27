Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 27, 2023 – A close confidante of President William Ruto has sharply differed with Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria over his plan to close China Square supermarket which is owned by a Chinese businessman.

The supermarket, which entered the market last month, has been selling goods at a throwaway price and Kuria in his argument, said the supermarket will force many businesses to close in Nairobi.

However, Belgut MP Nelson Koech told off Kuria over his move to threaten the supermarket with closure, saying the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto was against criminalizing businesses.

“I think the minister was wrong on so many fronts. We must be people who attract investment. We came to power and one of the things we used to campaign was not to criminalize enterprise,” Koech said.

The lawmaker further said the country needs to be careful in the direction it is following on matters of foreign investment to ensure that it does not create an unfair environment that will ward off the same investments Kenya needs.

“Let us allow everyone to operate. Let us allow Kenya to get products for a cheaper price. Let there be robust competition for us to get value for money,” Koech said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST