Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has said President William Ruto’s government is planning how to arrest him and fix charges against him.

Commenting on social media on Saturday afternoon, Owino said he is ready to pay the price but urged the judiciary to also prosecute criminals who killed Baby Pendo, former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Musando, and International Criminal Court (ICC) witnesses.

“Plans to arrest and fix trumped up charges against me is coming soon. Please don’t forget to add Msando’s murder, Baby Pendo’s murder and ICC witnesses’ murder. I also offer to carry ICC’s crimes against humanity. It’s always a pleasure to be a client of the Judiciary,” Babu Owino wrote on his Twitter page.

Babu Owino has been very vocal and controversial when it comes to attacking former president Uhuru Kenyatta and current president William Ruto. The big question now is who are those planning to arrest him as he is alleging?

It’s now a matter of waiting and seeing what happens in the coming days if his claim will come to pass or not.

