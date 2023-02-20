Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his supporters to stop protest rallies and instead recognise William Ruto as the President of the Republic of Kenya and the commander in chief of Armed Forces.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday evening, Sabina said Ruto won in a free and fair manner and urged Azimio leaders and supporters to come out from deep slumber and accept they lost the election.

Chege, who has sent indications that she is ready to work with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, further said Raila Odinga is a selfish leader who betrayed some Mt Kenya politicians like former Nyeri Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi.

“The biggest betrayal was prior agreement that we from the Mountain would give Nyeri politician Priscilla Nyokabi the chairmanship of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) so that she can push for one man one shilling principle of resource allocation,” Sabina said.

She also lamented how Azimio affiliate parties ganged up against the Jubilee Party and handed former Wajir County woman rep Fatuma Gedi a Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) role.

In a nutshell, Sabina accused Raila of using people to achieve political gain and dumping them later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST