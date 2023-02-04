Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned President William Ruto against trying to take revenge against his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

While borrowing his words from renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, Ngunyi said the revenge path Ruto appears to have taken against Uhuru will portray him as a weak leader and will eventually destroy him.

“Dear President Ruto: WEAK people REVENGE, STRONG people FORGIVE, Intelligent People IGNORE (Albert Einstein). Uhuru Kenyatta did you WRONG. Truth be TOLD. From changing the 1000 bop NOTE to DEMOLISHING buildings of your funders. But to REVENGE is to be WEAK. It will DESTROY you,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto has made it clear that he is going after the families of his predecessors Uhuru Kenyatta and Daniel Moi for not paying taxes.

Without mentioning Uhuru by name, he said people who wielded power in the previous regimes used state instruments to exempt themselves from paying taxes.

He said going forward, he will not allow this to continue under his watch.

“The good people who were used to exempting themselves from paying tax, their days are up,” Ruto said.

“Every citizen must pay tax. It doesn’t matter even if they sponsor demonstrations so that they don’t pay tax.

“I promise them they will pay tax. There is no more exemption.”

