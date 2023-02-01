Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Four mechanics (hustlers) are in custody for burning State House cars by accident.

Police officers are probing a fire incident that burnt four police cars that are attached to President William Ruto’s State House at a garage in Kiambu County.

The cars that got burnt are a Chevrolet saloon, Subaru Forester, a Toyota Corolla, and a Peugeot 406.

The cars had been taken to the ministry of transport’s mechanical workshop near the General Service Unit’s Recce squad residence when the tragedy occurred.

The fire is said to have been caused by a welding activity that was being conducted near the yard.

The flying sparks from the welding works are believed to have started the fire on dry grass which moved to the yard and consumed the cars.

Police said the four arrested will be charged with arson.

State House as a high-profile government institution is allocated a fleet of cars that are used in easing the movements of its staff and also when guarding the president and his family.

The President and his family are guarded by a high-profile GSU Recce squad.

Prior to the August 2022 election, Ruto moved around the country, empowering hustlers and vowing to help them with their hustles, but arresting and putting them in jail for a fault that was beyond their control, has left many wondering if indeed Ruto cared about hustlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.