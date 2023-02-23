Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has sought the help of his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, to end banditry in North Rift.

This was revealed by Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo on Monday, a week after Ruto deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to combat insecurity in the North Rift counties.

This means that Kenyan security agencies will now work with their Ugandan counterparts to combat banditry in the North Rift.

“In our continued efforts to offer a lasting solution to the banditry menace and restore order in the North Rift Counties of Kenya, we will go out of the way to consult widely.”

“In regard to that, a delegation from Kenya held a high-level security mission with the Uganda authorities in Moroto, Uganda,” the PS announced in a statement.

However, Omollo did not reveal if Uganda’s security agencies would provide technical support to KDF troops already on the ground to end banditry and restore peace.

This comes after North Rift residents and political and security analysts urged the president to contact his Ugandan counterpart to thwart bandits fleeing from Kenya.

Ruto ordered a joint Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and police security operation in all bandit-prone areas on February 13.

