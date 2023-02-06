Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned former President Uhuru Kenyatta against accepting bodyguards provided by President William Ruto after his security detail was scaled down by the government.

Addressing the Azimio rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibera, Nairobi yesterday, Kalonzo intimated that Ruto might be up to no good and that Uhuru should be careful not to accept his offer of bodyguards.

Giving out his reasons, Kalonzo revealed the loyalty of the new officers could not be ascertained.

“The government is saying that they have scaled down Uhuru’s security, they are even exaggerating the number of police officers assigned to the former president.”

“When Raila and I were out of government, I got my own private security and I urged the former president to do the same,” he told a charged ground.

According to Kalonzo, it is not easy to trust a driver or bodyguard you have not vetted.

“You cannot wake up one day and be given a new driver whom you know nothing about, Uhuru should be careful,” he opined.

On February 3, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome addressed the issue of scaling down the security detail of Uhuru and former cabinet secretaries.

The Inspector General assured Kenyans that there was no cause for alarm as the restructuring process was a routine National Police Service (NPS) exercise.

Uhuru is entitled to a lifetime of security, having served as the country’s fourth president from 2013 to 2022.

According to the Presidential Retirement Act of 2003, former heads of state are entitled to a maximum of six officers to provide them with round-the-clock security.

