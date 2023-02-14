Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Members of Parliament allied to Kenya Kwanza have called for constitutional changes, saying the current government structure is not working.

During an interview, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia questioned the relevance of a senator.

They stated that a senator was the leader with the least work in a county as Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) always run the county with the governor.

Nyutu called on President William Ruto to re-think the structure, arguing that the current organisation was costly to the taxpayers.

“We should have a national debate. We should come up with an agreement on who is important in the county government. Am in agreement with this.”

“A lot of money gets lost through the many leadership slots. As a senator sometimes I just get surprised that the budget has already been passed by the governor,” he noted.

The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Education stated that though being allocated with overseeing duties, he felt that the MCAs were already doing so.

“MCA is the person responsible for oversight because he is the one who works with the governor in all his planning. As a senator, even if I oppose what has been done by the governor, it will be a kind of witch-hunting because the MCAs have already approved. That’s why they are also responsible for impeaching the governor,” he stated.

On the other hand, Kururia, argued that the current structure was leading to waste of resources due to duplication of duties.

This comes even as Ruto has achieved super majority in both houses of parliament, which gives him a leeway to virtually do anything he wants, including changing the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.