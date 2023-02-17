Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has slammed President William Ruto over state appointments.

Speaking in Keroka, Kisii County, Raila accused Ruto of being tribalistic when making government appointments.

“Juzi yeye ameteua wale makatibu wa wizara hamsini na moja, kabila yake kumi na tatu, hakuna hata mkisii mmoja. Angalieni katika gazette notices kila wiki anaajiri, haya ni mashirika ya serikali lakini anaajiri kabila lake pekee. Aliajiri procurement officers salasini na mbili, kumi na nane ni kabila yake, hakuna mkisii hata mmoja, kuna mjaluo mmoja, mkamba mmoja, na mluhya mmoja pekee,” Raila claimed.

He further claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government is more discriminative than during Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

“Kuna ukabili mingi kushinda ile wakati ya Nyayo. Kila wiki katika Kenya gazette notice enda angalia, soma ili ujue Kenya iko katika hali ya hatari. Hii utawala ni ya dhuluma na ubaguzi ambayo Wakenya hawawezi kuvumilia,” Raila claimed.

His remarks come as Ruto made fresh appointments on Friday and sent retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men home.

In the new appointments, Abdillahi Ibrahim has been designated to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute replacing Daniel Musyoka.

Ruto appointed Samson Kipkoech to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Fund Board and revoked the appointment of Alphonse Kioko.

He also named former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khang’ati as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Nzoia Sugar Company Limited.

