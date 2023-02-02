Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies are becoming the biggest casualty of his revolution against President William Ruto and his government.

This follows the heat that is coming to them from Ruto’s government as a result of their remarks during Raila’s meetings.

After arresting Korogocho MCA Absolom Odhiambo alias Matakwey Mobimba for insulting Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Raila’s rally at Jacaranda, Ruto’s government has summoned another ODM politician for the exact same reason.

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok has been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for his utterances during Raila Odinga’s meeting at Chungwa House.

Imwatok is also the Makongeni MCA. He was elected on an ODM ticket.

The MCA was summoned for saying:

“Azimio eee Azimio aaa, wamama tuungane tumalize kazi, wababa tuungane tumalize kazi, vijana tuungane tumalize kazi, Azimio eee Azimio aaa.”

“Lazima tumalize kazi ya ikulu na tunaongoja baada ya hapa Baba atwaambie kama ni hiyo Sunday tutoke uko Jacaranda, kama tanatembea Jogoo Road, tuingie town, tupande processional way, gate A,” Imwatok was quoted as saying.

He is required to appear before the commission on Tuesday, February 7 to record a statement.

NCIC CEO Skitter Ocharo said the words were calculated to be inciting, threatening, abusive and insulting contrary to Section 13(1) (a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

“Take notice that you are hereby to appear before the National and Integration Committee at the offices at Britan Towers on February 7, at 11 am to assist the commission with aforementioned ongoing investigations,” reads the letter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.