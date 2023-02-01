Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Government may be paralyzed completely beginning next week if the plans by Raila Odinga’s Azimio are anything to go by.

Azimio has made another move to frustrate Ruto’s government and cripple it completely.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni announced that they intend to increase the number of Azimio rallies despite receiving criticism from the government.

“We in Azimio will continue holding rallies in this country, next weekend we will be at Kibera, the other weekend at Machakos, and over time, we will start having those rallies in between the week; something that will be challenging to the government,” he stated.

However, he clarified that their mission was not to cause chaos but to address the promises the Kwenya Kwanza government had made to Kenyans.

“Since they came to power, we have seen prices of foodstuff go up, electricity has gone up by over 30 per cent, sugar up by over 21 per cent, potatoes up by over 41 per cent and transportation cost has become unaffordable,” he indicated.

With regards to the transport sector, Kioni noted that some matatus had been withdrawn from the roads because people could no longer afford the fare being charged by matatu owners.

He further urged Ruto to look for better ways to serve Kenyans, saying people are tired of his lies and can no longer fall for them.

“This issue of telling Kenyans lies is an old tactic that used to work before the era we are in today. In the era of social media, they should come up with a new way of lying to Kenyans,” he highlighted.

Kioni added that the Opposition will no longer sit and watch the country being led to a debt crisis.

“How can you borrow Ksh500 billion in three months when there is no project going on in the country? We will not allow you,” he challenged Ruto.

Kioni’s remarks came after Ruto attacked former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta over his role in Azimio.

