Friday, February 3, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta may be in for more rude shocks from President William Ruto.

This is after it emerged that Ruto is keen to further embarrass Uhuru by moving his UDA party headquarters to Pangani where Jubilee Party had been headquartered before its relocation due to financial constraints.

In a statement yesterday, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa backed the idea, saying the move would end the arrogance of the former ruling party.

“In the spirit of Kumaliza Madharau na Kiburi, I think we the UDA Kenya should move our headquarters to Pangani, now that Jubilee Party has moved their Hq to a ‘1-bedroom’ house in Kileleshwa,” Karungo tweeted.

Jubilee party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni earlier stated that the party will relocate its headquarters to a new office in Kileleshwa.

The Jubilee Party Headquarters has been relocated to a new address within the Kileleshwa, off Mandera Road.

“Our focus will be on strengthening our country, constituency, and ward offices and recruiting more members as we mold and nurture the next generation of Jubilee Leaders,” Kioni stated.

The seven-storey building that was housing Jubilee headquarters was in September 2022 put up for auction, with the Stanbic bank aiming to raise Sh435 million from the prime property.

Lately, Ruto has waged a war against Uhuru for allegedly sponsoring Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s revolution ostensibly to evade paying taxes.

