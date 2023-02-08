Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – The bad blood between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family is far from over.

This is after it emerged that Ruto is contemplating going after the Kenyatta family’s offshore account where they have secretly kept billions.

According to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Ruto’s purge on tax cheats could cross the border very soon.

He noted that KRA has the responsibility of checking whether the wealth kept abroad was subjected to the requisite taxation procedure and it has the full support of the president to pursue the billions hidden in offshore accounts.

“Now, before they guide their online thugs on what propaganda to push, KRA is obligated to check if the Hundreds of Billions offshore in the Pandora papers had taxes paid here before being shipped offshore. Any income made here Legitimately must be taxed,” Ichung’wah tweeted.

The statement by the legislator comes a day after he said they had written to the treasury seeking to know a list of waivers effected from 2018 to date.

The move, which pundits argue targets the Handshake brothers, is expected to spark political tensions in the country at a time when Raila Odinga has lined up anti-government protests.

