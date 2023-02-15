Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – That President William Ruto is trying to scuttle the Opposition and deflate Raila Odinga’s anti-government protests is not in doubt.

Last week, Ruto reportedly attempted to trick former President Uhuru Kenyatta into sidelining Raila before their joint rally on Saturday, February 12.

Hours before Uhuru flew to Siaya to attend the late Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha’s burial, the Treasury had allocated him Ksh678.57 million for pension and other retirement perks, including a fully furnished office, a car and salaries for aides.

However, Uhuru refused to be swayed by the allocation and pledged his loyalty to Raila. The former President further joined Baba for a series of roadside rallies.

“My brother, my friend, my party leader Raila Odinga fellow mourners, we are here to join you today to celebrate the life of a great son,” Uhuru stated while pledging his support for Azimio.

His loyalty pledge to Raila locked him out of accessing the funds since the Constitution requires him to relinquish his role in Azimio and quit active politics.

Uhuru had already expressed his readiness to lose the retirement perks to remain active in the political landscape.

“I am retired, but I am not tired. I might be out of the office but I am fully behind Raila. If he tells me we go this way, we will,” Uhuru stated during a rally on Saturday.

“I supported him in 2022, and I will back him because he is an honest man out to unite Kenya. I am not looking for any seat, but it is my right to back Raila,” he added.

Before the rally, Ruto also invaded the Jubilee Party with his faction, led by MPs Sabina Chege (nominated) and Kanini Kega (EALA), taking over from Uhuru allies.

The Head of State lured over 28 Jubilee MPs to the Kenya Kwanza side and promised to help them secure development funds and land various committee appointments.

