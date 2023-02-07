Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has said President William Ruto always looks for someone to pick a fight with.

In an interview with KTN News on Tuesday, Kirwa, who is also a former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice-chairman, said Ruto is always determined to look for someone to fight.

“For those who have been studying William Ruto, he always looks for the monster to fight,” he said.

The former Minister claimed when Ruto was in ODM with now opposition Chief Raila Odinga, the monster to fight at the time was the Kikuyu nation.

However, the tune changed when ODM joined The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy.

“When he (Ruto) moved away from ODM and formed the coalition, he started to fight Raila,” Kirwa said.

The legislator said since then, Ruto has been fighting Raila since the handshake came in March 2018.

Kirwa said post handshake, Ruto is fighting his former boss, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This time he (Ruto) has been fighting Uhuru and still wants to put him with Raila and fight them in one corner. You don’t see him, you see the people he is fighting,” he said.

Kirwa claimed that Ruto creates an enemy then he goes for them to exert his power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.