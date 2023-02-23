Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s job as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure has ended abruptly.

This follows changes by the regional body which has rendered Raila jobless.

In a letter addressed to Raila by African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki shared by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, it was noted that the organization’s infrastructure duties were being taken up by the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD.

In the letter, Faki also congratulated the ODM boss for his input during his tenure which saw the department gain prominence in the organization.

“The transformation of the NEPAD Agency to the African Union Development Agency. NEPAD has now been completed, with a full mandate to implement the Continental agenda on infrastructure,” the chairperson noted.”

“It is my distinct honour to write to you with respect to your mandate as AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.”

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned, has been crucial to leveraging infrastructure as a key priority within the Continental agenda,” read the letter in part.

Raila was appointed in October 2018 after the famous handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Further, Faki wished the ODM boss all the best in his future endeavours.

Raila’s ‘sacking’ came amid calls by President William Ruto’s allies to have Raila stripped of international duty over his revolution against the government which they said was destabilizing the country.

However, Raila’s alleged sacking spells doom for Ruto since Baba has all the time in the world now to focus on his revolution to topple the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST