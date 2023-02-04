Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is planning a big comeback following the dismal performance in last year’s General Election that has seen its popularity diminish, especially in Mt. Kenya

Already, the party held a meeting with its grassroots leaders in Kiambu as it seeks to consolidate its grip in the country.

In a statement by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, the meeting brought together regional party leaders and former aspirants who vied for various elective positions on Jubilee tickets.

The leaders deliberated on, among other items, strategies aimed at enhancing the party’s support at the grassroots level and nationally.

They resolved to embark on a mobilization campaign set to be rolled out later in the year across the country; a move that is now giving President William Ruto and his allies sleepless nights.

Kioni and the party’s secretariat will traverse the nation to meet leaders as part of its new tact of revamping its presence in national politics.

In addition, the Jubilee leaders affirmed their allegiance to the Azimio la Umoja Coalition. They requested to host one of the rallies organized by Opposition chief Raila Odinga in the Mount Kenya region.

“The talks revolved around supporting the Party Mashinani and strengthening Jubilee’s presence in the county,” Jubilee announced.

The declaration came a day after Kioni announced the shift of Jubilee Headquarters from its former base in Pangani to a new apartment in Kileleshwa.

