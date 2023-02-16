Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – A new study by Twaweza Kenya revealed that most Kenyans believe that the changes proposed by President William Ruto’s Working Party on Education Reform are bound to fail.

According to the report released on Tuesday, only 44 percent of Kenyans projected the task force to meet its objectives of proposing changes to the curriculum.

However, 56% are unsure or lack faith in the task force’s capacity to achieve its objectives.

Among the listed reasons why Kenyans believe that the task force’s changes will fail include limited public participation and the view that the government has already decided on the outcome of the process.

Furthermore, the report indicated that the Raphael Munavu-led Working party is bound to fail because the public does not trust such task forces and their biases.

The report further indicated that a majority of Kenyans (48 percent) are dissatisfied with the direction the country is taking to reform the school curriculum.

Results of the study done on 3,000 Kenyans between November 3 and November 17 were presented by Dr. James Ciera, the Twaweza Kenya Country Lead.

“We know that for children to learn, all the main stakeholders – parents, teachers, school leaders, and students – need to play their part,” Ciera indicated in his remarks.

This comes even as Ruto’s government expressed its enthusiasm about the reception of the CBC among Kenyans, indicating that in case changes are needed, they will be implemented without hesitation.

