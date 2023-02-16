Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has slammed religious leaders accusing them of being used by President Wiliam Ruto to sanitise dictatorship.

In an address on Wednesday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, accused the clergy of abusing the Bible and leading Kenyans on the wrong path.

The former premier said all religious leaders who attended Tuesday’s National Prayers Day at Nyayo Stadium were bought with money like Judas to sanitise Ruto’s illegitimate regime.

“All the time they’re talking about the Bible. They are being fronted by very fake religious leaders. The Bible is actually being abused in order to sanitise dictatorship which is very unfortunate.

“Most of our religious leaders have completely lost it. They have been consumed, and they are most being bought to try to sanitise a very, very unhealthy political development,” Raila said.

He also accused Ruto of using the clergy to sanitise the 2022 election.

“I just want to say that the people of Kenya must remain firm. These people are trying to sanitise a lost election. An electoral theft is being sanitised, and they will begin already to use strong-hand tactics to intimidate and blackmail the people of this country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST