Friday, February 3, 2023 – President William Ruto means business and is taking no prisoners in his war against former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, who have started a revolution against him.

In a bid to cleanse his government, Ruto has gone on a firing spree, virtually sacking anybody and everybody related to Uhuru and Raila.

The latest victim is Raila’s ally Omar Boga whom Uhuru appointed to chair the board of Coast Water Works Development Agency in 2021.

In a gazette notice, Ruto fired Omar Boga and replaced him accordingly with Daniel Katama Mwaringa who will serve for the next year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 66 (1) (a) and (b) of the Water Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint — (i) Daniel Katama Mwaringa, as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Coast Water Works Development Agency, with effect from the 1st February 2023, up to 25th February 2024,” the notice read.

On the same wavelength, Ruto also revoked the appointments of Hussein Ahmed Farah, Rehana Ismail, Abdul Timimi, and Joseph Charo Kambi who served as members of the board.

He appointed Hafswa Abdalla Dele, Judith Wabosha Mwamburi, and Mohamed Masoud Mwahima to take their place.

Boga came to the limelight after he unsuccessfully vied for the Msambweni Constituency by-election in 2020 under the ODM Party.

