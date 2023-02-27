Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 27, 2023 – University of Nairobi don Prof Herman Manyora, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters to stop thinking that President William Ruto can abandon his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In sentiments he made through his YouTube Channel on Monday, Manyora who is also a renowned political analyst, said there is no way Ruto can abandon Gachagua knowing very well how he campaigned for him and assisted him in winning the hotly contested August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

“William Samoei Arap Ruto Campaigned against his boss Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta under the basis of Hatred and bitterness. I do not think Ruto can betray Rigathi,” Manyora said.

Manyora spoke after Ruto, who was speaking in Lamu on Sunday, urged Gachagua to stop politicking and instead focus on serving millions of Kenyans who are grappling with the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST