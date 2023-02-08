Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – President William Ruto finally has his way after the Court of Appeal gave him the green light to deduct Sh2000 from employees for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) from Sh200 which they used to pay.

This means that employees will feel the pinch after having their salaries reduced further by Sh2000.

Court of Appeal Judges Hannah Okwengu, Mohammed Warsame, and John Mativo ruled that the NSSF Act 2013, which sought to increase monthly contribution from Sh200 to Sh2000, is legal and nothing stops Ruto’s government from implementing it.

“We find that the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) made a mistake declaring the Act unconstitutional when it had no jurisdiction to question the validity of the law as that was a preserve of the High Court,” Judges ruled.

The decision is a major boost to Ruto who has been advocating for higher contributions to the NSSF.

