Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 11, 2023 -President William Ruto’s government has handed appointments to a number of renowned individuals, including comedian Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, and singer Akothee in the latest gazette notice that was released on Friday evening.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba appointed Churchill to the Creative Technical Committee.

Members of the committee include; Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther ‘Akothee’ Akoth, Kizito Makhande, Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

The Sports and Youth Affairs CS also established the Sports Technical Committee which will be chaired by renowned journalist Carol Radul.

Members of the committee include; Boniface Ambani, Julius Kiplagat Yego, Neddy Kutsuru, Alfred Makotsi, Sammy Tiyoi Shollei, Collins Kale, Kevin Mutai, Shilovelo Winna Shilavula, Daniel Nakeor Losiru, and Staicy Shariffa Ochieng.

The Kenyan DAILY POST