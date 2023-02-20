Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Bandits have struck once again and killed a police reservist and two herders in broad daylight in Isiolo County.

This comes even as President William Ruto’s government has stepped up the fight against banditry in the disturbed region of North Rift by deploying KDF to flush them out.

According to a report, the bandits ambushed two herders grazing their livestock before attacking the police reservist and taking his gun with them together with the cattle.

The report also disclosed that the bandits might have come from the neighbouring Samburu County.

Isiolo county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said police are yet to establish the motive behind the attack that came barely two days after two others were killed in the Loruko area.

While appealing to the Head of State to extend military operations in the bandit-prone areas, the police boss assured residents that police have been deployed to the target areas.

“We have deployed officers to quell tension in the area and appeal to President William Ruto to consider extending the military operation in North Rift to troubled areas in Isiolo,” Omonding stated.

The latest comes amidst concerns from local leaders regarding the spate of banditry in the northern region.

Decrying the worrying state of affairs, the leaders have urged the current regime to put extra effort into taming the bandits who have continued terrorizing the northern region.

