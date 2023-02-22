Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have successfully managed to kill the local manufacturing industries thanks to their plan of allowing cartels to import everything.

According to Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, Ruto’s government has allowed imports of fertilizer, cooking oil, sugar, wheat, and beans in huge quantities.

“Kenya Kwanza wants to finish the manufacturing sector in the country. Imports allowed; – 150,000 tonnes of fertilizer – 125,000 tonnes of cooking oil. – 2m tonnes of sugar – 25,000 wheat. – 80,000 Beans. We are facing an Armageddon,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

When he was campaigning last year, Ruto, who is blessed with a sweet tongue, assured hustlers that he will promote local manufacturing industries by limiting products that should be imported.

However, as things appear, it was another lie by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST