Monday, 13 February 2023 – Social media has erupted after a man went the extra mile to affirm his love for his beautiful wife ahead of Valentine’s Day.

While some men have no plans for the big day, the seemingly romantic man splashed his wife’s photo on a signpost and soothed her heart with sweet words.

“Acha dunia ijue nakupenda mke wangu. I choose you now and forever my love,” the signpost reads.

The photo of the signpost has gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

A section of Netizens hailed him for being romantic while others labeled him a simp.

See photo.

