Monday, February 13, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged on who murdered former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Robert Ouko in cold blood 33 years later.

Speaking during an interview, former Special Branch Officer James Khwatenge gave a blow-by-blow account of how Ouko was shot dead by then-fellow Minister Nicholas Biwott at State House in Nakuru in front of then-President Daniel Arap Moi.

To begin with, Ouko was abducted from his home in Koru near Muhoroni on February 13, 1990, at 3 am.

Before the kidnapping, the former minister had sensed that all was not well and was planning to escape.

He was picked by armed men wearing military fatigues. Ouko reportedly attempted to escape but was hit on the leg. One of his workers said they heard him scream before the abductors drove away with him.

Khwatenge said Ouko was delivered to State House Nakuru when he had been tortured already.

At the house, the officer said the ex-minister was forced to kneel down in front of Moi and Biwott.

Biwott then asked Ouko to accept allegations that he was undermining Moi’s government and apologise that he would never do it again.

However, Ouko, in his defence, said he would never want anything bad for Moi as he was his sincere friend.

According to Khwatenge, Biwott pretended to be infuriated by Ouko’s response and shot him in the head point blank, killing him on the spot.

Four days after he was reported missing, Ouko’s charred remains were found still burning a few kilometers from his house at Got Alila.

A five-litre jerrican, a matchbox, pair of gumboots, a five-cell torch that was still switched on, a briefcase, a walking stick and a jacket that had a pistol, were found near his burning body and staged to look like a suicide.

According to a Scotland Yard pathologist, Ouko’s body was burnt slowly like meat to ensure it burnt completely to erase evidence.

