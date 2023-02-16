Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Rihanna’s latest shoot for British Vogue in which she starred with her partner ASAP Rocky and her baby son has stirred reactions online for a different reason.

Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful, 50, shared a close-up of the baby on Instagram on Thursday, and fans spotted in the caption that the beautiful baby had two stylists for the Vogue shoot which he wore only diapers

Edward wrote: ‘Baby photographed by @InezAndVinoodh and styled by moi, with #ASAPRocky and baby’s stylist @Henson, hair by @YusefHairNYC, haircare by @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by #KanakoTakase, nails by @KimmieKyees, Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling, set design by @JillCNicholls and production by @Brachfeld_, with thanks to Vivi Nevo and Bert Hedaya.

Despite wearing a nappy in the image, Edward wrote that he had done the styling and also credited the ‘baby’s stylist @Henson.’

34-year-old Rihanna’s baby, who is nine months old, also appeared on the cover and wore a black diaper cover. Several fans were left shocked that the child has his own stylist and was only seen wearing a nappy.