Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Ronald Fenty, father of superstar singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has disclosed that he found out about his daughter’s second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show like every other person.

Fenty who disclosed this during an interview with TMZ, said he’s over the moon about his daughter and A$AP Rocky’s new child and hopes it’s a girl as he has 4 grandsons already. He further revealed that he’s excited at the prospect of having a granddaughter.

According to him, Rihanna got him tickets to the big game without telling him she’s eating for two. He said he was insanely surprised when he spotted the bump from the stands, telling his partner, “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!”

Fenty also disclosed that he hasn’t been involved with Rihanna and A$AP’s son’s life yet, referring to her super busy schedule and his living in Barbados.

Fenty and Rihanna have had a rocky relationship, but he says he’d love to be a part of her new baby’s life.