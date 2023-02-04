Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed what former President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Speaking on Friday in Mombasa, Gachagua claimed that the retired Head of State is lecturing President William Ruto on how to govern.

Gachagua further accused Uhuru of sabotaging fertilizer subsidies during his tenure.

“People who sabotaged farmers, undermined food security for parochial politics, have no business telling us how to work. And if they want to know how work is going, they should come here and see what’s going on,” Gachagua said

“People are working day and night to make interventions to bring the cost of food down and they’re here trying to introduce the politics of telling people how they should work. They had their own opportunity to work and they brought this country to its knees economically, let them give us time and see how we build this economy through practical interventions of increasing production in agriculture,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua spoke even as news spread that Uhuru is financing a mega revolution to oust President William Ruto over incompetence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.