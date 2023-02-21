Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyattta’s niece Kavi Pratt is mourning the death of her pet dog.

Taking to her Instagram account, she penned an emotional tribute to the dog and reminisced about the good time she had with the lovely pet.

Before the pet dog died, she organized a lavish birthday party for it.

She was emotionally attached to the expensive dog and that’s why she decided to give it a befitting send-off

The emotional tribute she wrote to the pet dog read, “My thoughts go out to you, my Immortal Beloved I can only live wholly with you or not at all –

Be calm my life, my all. Only by calm consideration of our existence can we achieve our purpose to live together. Oh continue to love me, never misjudge the most faithful heart of your beloved.

Ever Thine,

Ever Mine,

Ever Ours. – Ludwig Beethoven. We miss you every day and nothing has been the same”.

See photos of the good time she had with the pet.

