Friday, February 24, 2023 – Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah has thanked the African Union after the continental body sacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as AU head of infrastructure and development.

According to African Union Chairman, Mousa Faki, Raila’s job will now be taken by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development commonly known as NEPAD.

During his 5 year tenure, Raila was granted several benefits, including offices in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, armed security, a sizable salary, and red-carpet welcomes wherever he travelled.

Speaking on Friday after Raila was sacked, Ichungwah who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, thanked the AU for sacking Jakom saying the sack had saved Kenyan taxpayers Sh 600 million annually.

Ichung’wah said the Kenya government was sending Sh 600 million to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia every year to maintain Raila Odinga’s office.

