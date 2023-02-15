Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Vocal Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai was assaulted by former Kisumu MCA Jacktone Ogendo after an altercation at a local hotel in the lakeside city.

The former MCA who represented Nyalenda B ward, arrived at the hotel around 9 pm and went to the location where Alai was sitting and headbutted him.

Alai sustained a slight head cut and was treated at a local hospital before recording a statement with the police.

It has now emerged that Alai was attacked by Ogendo over a tweet he made last year accusing him of defiling his daughter.

He posted the tweet in November last year.

Alai had asked police and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o to investigate the former MCA over the defilement allegations.

Ogendo found the opportunity to confront Alai when he spotted him at the hotel.

Check out the tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.