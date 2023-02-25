Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has called on President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to respect Azimio leader Raila Odinga for their own good.

Speaking yesterday when she accompanied Ruto and Gachagua to the launch of Taifa Gas, Dongo Kundu, Mombasa County, Mboko said Kenya would make strides if peace is preached by leaders irrespective of their political leanings.

“A good leader who accepts criticism. What the Opposition is doing is strengthening the president. If there is no Opposition then you will relax,” Mboko told Ruto and Gachagua to their faces.

According to the ODM legislator, the president ought to be reminded of the challenges bedeviling Kenyans and he thus should not take offense whenever the opposition takes on his administration.

She asked Kenyans to embrace peace given that the president and the former prime minister could be conversing on the sidelines of the heated exchanges in public.

“All we are asking for is our share of respect. Let’s preach peace at all times as it is only in the presence of peace that we can thrive.

“Who knows, maybe the president speaks with the former prime minister, yet they are seen as enemies,” she said.

Nonetheless, she noted that they were ready to back the government if only they are treated with decorum.

