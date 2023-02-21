Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Search and rescue team have discovered $2 million dollars buried under the rubble of one of the collapsed buildings in Turkey following the earthquake that rocked the region.

In a video shared online, the team were seen picking the money from the ground, counting it, and putting it into a duffel bag.

The cash is suspected to belong to one of the victims of the earthquakes that occurred on February 6 in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll from the quake currently stands at over 46,000 lives lost, in what the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, has described as “the disaster of the century.”

Watch the video below.