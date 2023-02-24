Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 24, 2023 – A section of Mt Kenya residents has threatened to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mass action over President William Ruto’s lies.

Speaking in Gatundu North on Thursday, the residents said they voted for Ruto but the Head of State seems to be short-changing and disrespecting them.

The residents said Ruto is planning to evict them from their farms by constructing a mega-dam that will help Nairobi residents.

The residents said they will go to Capitol Hill and meet Raila Odinga if Ruto doesn’t stop the idea of constructing the dam.

This is good news to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who comes from the region since he warned Gatundu residents against electing Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whom he termed as conmen.

The residents never listened to Uhuru and they went ahead and voted for Ruto who is now persecuting them.

Here is the video of Gatundu residents protesting and threatening to join Raila Odinga’s mass action and force Ruto to go home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST