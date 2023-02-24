Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 February 2023 – A mother was humiliated by her daughter in public after she questioned her why she dropped out of college to elope with a man said to be her boyfriend.

In a video widely shared on various social media platforms, the disrespectful lady is seen warning her mother to stop shouting at her as passers-by watch in shock.

She further tells her mother to mind her own business and accuses her of being selfish.

The woman had gone to get her daughter from her boyfriend’s house so that she can go back to school.

“I ran away from home because you are selfish. Leave my life and mind your business,’’ she was heard lamenting in the video as members of the public tried to calm her down.

Some men who witnessed the drama were heard threatening to discipline the rogue college lady for disrespecting her mother.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many people calling out the girl’s mother for poor parenting.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

